COVID hospitalizations decline, one death reported in Collin County

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information.

Hospitalizations in the state, North Texas area and Collin County all dropped prior to the start of the Labor Day weekend.

State officials listed 108 new cases of COVID-19 today, Sep. 4, in Collin County and are still reporting an adjusted total of 11,306 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 645 active cases and a total of 10,661 have recovered.

There are 87 cases hospitalized and 115 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 3,889 and 778 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

New cases reported by Collin County Health Services on the spreadsheet in eastern Collin County since yesterday include one in Murphy and four in Wylie.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

