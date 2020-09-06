Hospitalizations decline with today’s COVID statics

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information. One COVID-related death was reported for the county.

Hospitalizations in the state and North Texas area increased today.

State officials listed 57 new cases of COVID-19 today, Sep. 6, in Collin County and are still reporting an adjusted total of 11,481 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 744 active cases and a total of 10,737 have recovered.

There are 68 cases hospitalized and 118 have died from COVID-19 related illness.

Today, hospitalizations throughout the state were reported lower at 3,715 and 761 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

A total of 57 new cases were also reported on the daily case list from Collin County Health Services. This is the first time in weeks, that new case numbers are identical for CCHS and THHS.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]