State reports one COVID-related death in Collin County, lower hospitalizations

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information.

State officials listed 44 new cases of COVID-19 today, Sep. 9, in Collin County and are still reporting an adjusted total of 11,676 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 661 active cases and a total of 11,015 have recovered in Collin County.

There are 71 cases hospitalized and 119 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Today, a decrease of 97 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 3,604 and 771 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 27 less than yesterday.

No new cases were reported on the daily case list from Collin County Health Services as of this post.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]