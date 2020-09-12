State adds 182 new COVID cases to Collin County

State officials listed 182new cases of COVID-19 today, Sep. 12, in Collin County and are still reporting an adjusted total of 11,986 confirmed cases.

The state is also reporting 631 active cases and a total of 11,173 have recovered in Collin County.

There are 66 cases hospitalized and 122 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Today, a decrease of 94 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 3,371 and 741 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, nine fewer than yesterday.

A total of 182 new cases were also reported on the daily case list from Collin County Health Services as of this post.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]