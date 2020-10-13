No COVID-related deaths reported in Collin County today

Collin County and Texas Health and Human Services released updated COVID-19 information.

State officials listed no deaths and 102 new cases of COVID-19 today, Oct 13, in Collin County and are reporting a total of 16,384 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 826 active cases and a total of 15,558 have recovered in Collin County.

There are 139 cases hospitalized and 166 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Today, an increase of 183 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 4,053 of which 1,120 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 98 more than yesterday. Since Oct. 4, hospitalizations in the state and in North Texas have risen from 3,195 and 817, respectively. This a reverse of the average trend during the month of September.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority. Collin County will be able to access the state system to obtain data and reports for its jurisdiction, but details on the extent of the data and how reports will be distributed will be announced as soon as they are available.

