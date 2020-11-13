Two COVID-related deaths reported today in Collin County

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information.

Collin County indicated today that it “will no longer post COVID-19 case data” on its website. All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed 2 deaths and 230 new cases of COVID-19 today, Nov 13, in Collin County and are reporting a total of 21,264 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 1,912 active cases and a total of 19,352 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 209 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials are reporting that 267 are hospitalized with COVID-19.

Today, an increase of 158 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 7,083 of which 1,992 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 6 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]