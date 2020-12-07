State reports five COVID-related deaths, 1,134 cases in Collin County over weekend

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for this past weekend, Dec 5 & 6.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed five deaths and 1,134 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County since Friday and are reporting a total of 29,239 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,675 active cases and a total of 25,564 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 277 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 304 arehospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of four over the weekend.

Since Friday, a decrease of 334 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 8,681 of which 2,365 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 180 fewer since Friday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]