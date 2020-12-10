State reports three COVID-related deaths in Collin County today, Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 10.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed three deaths and 531 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 30,763 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,912 active cases and a total of 26,851 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 291 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials today reported that 335 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 14 since yesterday.

Today, a decrease of 8 hospitalizations throughout the state was reported at 9,045 of which 2,546 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, four more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

