Two COVID deaths, 654 new cases reported in Collin County today, Tuesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 15.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed two deaths and 654 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 33,522 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 3,965 active cases and a total of 29,557 have recovered in Collin County.

Through yesterday, 302 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported today that 379 are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 37 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 168 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 9,472 of which 2,787 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 113 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

