No COVID deaths, 359 new cases reported in Collin County today

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Dec 28.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 359 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County today and are reporting a total of 41,496 confirmed cases to date.

The state is also reporting 4,053 active cases and a total of 37,443 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 351 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported today that 518 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of 66 since yesterday.

Today, an increase of 777 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 11,351 of which 3,476 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 225 more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]