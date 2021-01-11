State reports 17 COVID deaths, 1,389 new cases in Collin County over weekend

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Jan. 9 and 10.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed 17 deaths and 1,389 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 50,312 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 6,429 active cases and a total of 43,883 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 422 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 562 are hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase of two since Friday.

A decrease of 810 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 13,111 of which 4,071 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, 101 fewer than Friday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]