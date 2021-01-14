Boys soccer hosts first tournament of year

During the first full week of 2021, the Princeton boys soccer team had its first tour­nament action of the season, hosting a three-day tournament Thursday, Jan. 7, through Sat­urday, Jan. 9.

Despite playing in cold weather, coach Kent Ackmann said he appreciated his team being able to participate in this special event.

“We’re kind of used to cold weather-this is kind of what you get when you’re here,” Ackmann said. “That being said, it’s just a long three days psychologically, especially now with all the protocols and with the presence of COVID. Hats off to our administration and our athletic department moving forward with the tour­nament. They understand how important this tournament is to our kids to be able to host a tournament at your place and play in your hometown, where all your family and friends can come watch you play. We’ve been doing this for a number of years, long before I got here. With everything that’s going on, I was glad we were able to still have it.

By Jackson King • [email protected]