Boys soccer hosts first tournament of year

During the first full week of 2021, the Princeton boys soccer team had its first tournament action of the season, hosting a three-day tournament Thursday, Jan. 7, through Saturday, Jan. 9.
Despite playing in cold weather, coach Kent Ackmann said he appreciated his team being able to participate in this special event.
“We’re kind of used to cold weather-this is kind of what you get when you’re here,” Ackmann said. “That being said, it’s just a long three days psychologically, especially now with all the protocols and with the presence of COVID. Hats off to our administration and our athletic department moving forward with the tournament. They understand how important this tournament is to our kids to be able to host a tournament at your place and play in your hometown, where all your family and friends can come watch you play. We’ve been doing this for a number of years, long before I got here. With everything that’s going on, I was glad we were able to still have it.
For the full story, see the Jan. 14 issue or subscribe online.
By Jackson King • [email protected]