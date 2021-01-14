Lady Panthers earn two big wins in district competition

Heading into the first full week of 2021, the Princeton girls basketball team was setting themselves up for a great chance at a postseason appearance..
In Carla Denning’s second season as coach, the Lady Panthers had been fantastic through their first 16 games, sporting a 14-2 record. As of the beginning of 2021, the Lady Panthers had built themselves as one of the top 5A girls basketball teams, earning the 20th spot on the Texas Girls Coaching Association 5A girls basketball poll.
For the full story, see the Jan. 14 issue or subscribe online.
By Jackson King • [email protected]