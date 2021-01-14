Lady Panthers earn two big wins in district competition

Heading into the first full week of 2021, the Princeton girls basketball team was set­ting themselves up for a great chance at a postseason appear­ance..

In Carla Denning’s second season as coach, the Lady Panthers had been fantastic through their first 16 games, sporting a 14-2 record. As of the beginning of 2021, the Lady Panthers had built them­selves as one of the top 5A girls basketball teams, earn­ing the 20th spot on the Texas Girls Coaching Association 5A girls basketball poll.

By Jackson King • [email protected]