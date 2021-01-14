No. 2 crime in country demands attention

Since 2010, January has been recognized as National Slavery and Human Traffick­ing Month.

Each year, strides are be­ing made to bring awareness to this modern-day form of slavery where youth and adult victims are controlled through force, fraud, or co­ercion to exploit them for forced labor, sexual exploita­tion or both. Domestic minor sex trafficking occurs when children, under the age of 18, are commercially sexually exploited through prostitution, pornography and/or erotic en­tertainment.

Now considered a growing threat to the safety of children and teens, youth are being traf­ficked across the country and the DFW Metroplex. A Univer­sity of Texas study estimates that as many as 79,000 Texas children are victims of human trafficking.

By Sonia Duggan • [email protected]