Princeton showmen claim numerous awards

Princeton ISD ag students picked up some of the top awards last week at the Collin County Junior Livestock Show.

The event, for FFA and 4-H members, was held Jan. 1-9 at Myers Park in McK­inney. The livestock show was held over several days this year because of the CO­VID-19 pandemic.

Princeton Independent School District Ag Science teacher Rowdy Akins said of the 24 students who participated in the show, 21 qualified for auction meaning they had to opportunity to make money at the sale held Saturday, Jan. 9.

Showing the Reserve Grand Champi­on Pig was Reagan Strickland, who also showed the Reserve Champion Cross and picked up a first and second breed win. Reagan was a Junior Showman finalist as well.

Emma Lozada exhibited the Breed Champion Hampshire and was a Senior Showman finalist. Emma also won first and second in breed divisions. Aidan Hov­ind and Jacob Hovind also won first place in breed divisions.

Second place breed divisions were Car­leigh Deeds, with two wins, and Adam Campbell, who also won third. Both of whom were also Senior Showmen finalists.

Ryan Gilmore had a fourth and fifth place finish.

In the lamb show, Ashlyn Franck showed the Reserve Champion Finewool. She also the sixth place medium wool and the seventh-place breeding ewe. Courtney Cox showed Reserve Champion Finewool Cross and fourth place medium wool.

Sheep division wins went to Peyton Jen­kins, first place Southdown; Apsen Wil­liams, second place medium wool; Calee Shipp, third place medium wool; and Lin­sey Womack, fifth and 11th medium wool.

Chris Brown and Calee Shipp both had two first place showings in the heifer division and Courtney Cox had one first place win. Ryan Gilmore had a second-place exhibit and won Reverse Champion Junior Showmanship.

In the steer division, Aidan Hovind won first and second place, Korben Willains, Shel­by Williams and Calee Ship all won a fourth-place prize and Ryan Gilmore won sev­enth.

Lucas Ramirez and Cul­len Jenkins both picked up a second-place win in the goat division.

In the chicken show, Peyton Jenkins picked up third, Calee Ship won sixth and Adam Campbell won seventh. Blake Lindsey won ninth, Aidan Ho­vind and Karen Glover won 10th and 11th, respectively. Picking up 19th, 20th and 23rd were Chloe Jones, Jacob Hovind and Cullen Jenkins.

Lastly, in the AG mechanics show, Andrew Bailey and Ko­rben Williams won third for welding. Aiden Hovind won fourth place for a truck head­ache rack and Parker Morgan won fourth for a picnic table.

