State reports nine COVID deaths, 794 new cases in Collin County today, Tuesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Jan. 19.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed nine deaths and 794 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 56,146 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 5,306 active cases and a total of 50,840 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 483 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 522 are hospitalized with COVID-19, a decrease of 14 since yesterday.

An increase of 70 hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 13,928 of which 3,926 cases were reported hospitalized in North Texas, seven more than yesterday.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of 12:00 AM June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]