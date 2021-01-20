Wylie man arrested for Capitol siege role

A Wylie man was arrested last week on charges of obstruction and unlawful entry after his participation in the riot that occurred on Jan. 6 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Guy Wesley Reffitt was arrested by the FBI, according to an affidavit from the United States District Court for the District of Columbia. FBI agents searched his home on Jan. 16. At home during the search were Reffitt and his wife, minor daughter and adult son. The arrest warrant was executed that same day. Authorities allege he made comments to family that obstructed justice. The unlawful entry charge centers on Reffitt’s presence on the Capitol grounds.

The son told the FBI that Reffitt told him and other family members that he was at the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, when people took over the Capitol. Reffitt told the son and other family members that he went to Washington, D.C., to “protect the country” and that “we” – apparently meaning Reffitt and/or others – “stormed the Capitol,” the affidavit said.

On Jan. 11, the son said Reffitt said he had to “erase everything” because the FBI was now watching him. Reffitt further told the son that if he crossed the line and reported his father to the police, he would “do what he had to do,” which the son found threatening.

Shortly after the above threat, Reffitt threatened the daughter, the affidavit said, and in his presence she was using her cellular phone to talk with friends. He told her that if she recorded him or put his comments on social media, then she “will have crossed the line, betrayed the family,” and he was going to “put a bullet through” the daughter’s phone.

The son and daughter told Reffitt’s spouse that, during an argument at the house earlier that day, when she was not at home, Reffitt said, “If you turn me in, you’re a traitor and you know what happens to traitors … traitors get shot.” The son and daughter were very upset.

The spouse confronted him about his remarks to the children and he repeated what he said about traitors and he did not indicate regret it or “take anything back.” The spouse said he should not make remarks like that, but he said he was just trying to protect the family and didn’t regret the traitor remark.

By Don Munsch • [email protected]