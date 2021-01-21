Boys earn victory against Denison

Finishing up their first round of district competition, the Princeton boys basketball team was hoping to close out this slate on a high note. En­tering with a 1-4 overall dis­trict record, wins in these two contests would help improve their district positioning as they pushed for another play­off spot.

Princeton hosted its first game of the week Tuesday, Jan. 12, facing rival McKin­ney North at home. In front of the Panthers crowd, Princeton started off hot, before losing control of the lead from the second quarter onward, los­ing 64-47.

The Panthers started their game against Rock Hill hot, leading 15-7 at the end of the first quarter thanks to a great defensive effort. By halftime, however, the district-leading Bulldogs started to find their offensive rhythm, outscoring Princeton 22-11 en route to a three-point lead at the break. McKinney North continued its strong offensive perfor­mance in the second half, as the Panthers were unable to regain control of the game, falling behind by as many as 18 points in the loss.

By Jackson King • [email protected]