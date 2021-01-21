Pack 450 serves community

Princeton Cub Scout Pack 450 is kicking off the year with a small, but mighty group.
Led by Cubmaster Steve Cutler, the trio of boys including Zachary Cutler, Grey Brafford and Levy Kiser is active. Joining the pack as an honorary member is Jaxon Guzman, who will officially join the pack when he turns 5 years old.
The group will remain Cub Scouts until they progress through the ranks – Lion, Tiger, Wolf, Bear, Webelo and Arrow of Light – at which point, they will be eligible to become Boy Scouts.
The three Scouts, all members of a former pack, joined in October 2020 after district leaders asked Cutler to form a Princeton Pack.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]