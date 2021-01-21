Pack 450 serves community

Princeton Cub Scout Pack 450 is kicking off the year with a small, but mighty group.

Led by Cubmaster Steve Cutler, the trio of boys including Zach­ary Cutler, Grey Brafford and Levy Kiser is active. Joining the pack as an honorary member is Jaxon Guz­man, who will officially join the pack when he turns 5 years old.

The group will remain Cub Scouts until they progress through the ranks – Lion, Tiger, Wolf, Bear, Webelo and Arrow of Light – at which point, they will be eligible to become Boy Scouts.

The three Scouts, all members of a former pack, joined in Octo­ber 2020 after district leaders asked Cutler to form a Princeton Pack.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]