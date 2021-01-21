Savings not benched by parks department

Taxpaying Princeton residents that utilize city parks can relax knowing that cost-saving measures haven’t been cast aside in the growing city.
When benches in Veterans Memorial Park and Parkview Heights Park began to deteriorate, Princeton’s Community Development Corporation decided to replace them.
The benches – five in all – would have cost $1,300 each to replace but once Parks and Recreation Director Chase Bryant got the quote, he decided to look for a cost-saving alternative.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]