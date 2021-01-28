Life-saving efforts celebrated

During 8th-period athlet­ics on Nov. 16, Southard 7th-grader David Ledesma col­lapsed while stretching and was unresponsive, but because of the quick actions of coach­es on the scene, David and his mother were at the school board meeting Monday night to watch Aaron Mullinax and David Lammers receive life-saving plaques from the school board.

“It was a scary moment to see a student athlete non-re­sponsive and not breathing,” Southard Principal Richard Boring said. “All of PISD has awesome coaches, but these two saved a kid with their ac­tions. They jumped right in and showed no hesitation in their response. Precious sec­onds were not wasted, because they did an amazing job quick­ly assessing the situation and performing the necessary ac­tions to help the student.”

Coach Mullinax and Coach Lammers both had the stan­dard training required by the school district to administer CPR, as well as the knowledge to operate the AEDs located at each campus.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]