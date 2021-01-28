PISD honors teachers, students during meeting

During the first new regular meeting of the year Monday, Jan. 25, PISD school board dis­cussed new measures at each academic level, including how each school is preparing for the future and the upcoming testing period.

Princeton High School was a big portion of the discussion as freshmen and sophomores took the practice STARR test the previous week. With virtual stu­dents attending in person, 94% of freshmen and 91-92% of sophomores took the test. The numbers were encouraging for the district, they say, as it gave them hope that students will perform well during the official STARR test.

As PISD prepares for the opening of Lovelady High School this fall, PISD named PHS assistant principal Javonna Bass as the new school’s princi­pal during the meeting.

Bass said she is excited to take on the challenge.

By Jackson King • [email protected]