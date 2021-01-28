Senator answers questions about Texas economy

District 30 Sen. Drew Springer joined fellow State Senate new­comers César Blanco and Roland Gutierrez for a question and an­swer session moderated by Texas Tribune politics reporter Alex Samuels Jan. 22.

Springer previously represented house District 68 since 2013 and was recently named to the Senate Committees on Administration, Higher Education, Local Govern­ment and Nominations. Springer also serves as vice chair on the Senate Committee of Water, Agri­culture and Rural Affairs.

Springer said the transition to the State Senate was easy because of his time in the Texas House of Representatives, where he worked with multiple county judges, com­missioners and mayors.

“I represented 22 counties in the House, the most of anybody,” Springer said. “The benefit for me with SD-30 is I was raised, edu­cated and worked in this district, really, my whole life.”

The senator said his experienc­es give him a vast understanding of both suburban and rural life in Texas.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]