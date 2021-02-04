Park, community center discussed by CDC

One additional restroom facility for the city’s 98-acre park was one of several items discussed by Princeton Community Development Corporation members this week.
The building plan for the upcoming community center, the new restroom facility at J.M. Caldwell Park and the time and date for future meetings were topics on the Feb. 1 regular meeting agenda.
Parks and Recreation Director Chase Bryant spoke about the necessity of adding a second restroom facility on the east side of the park, near the walking trail and disc golf course. Bryant said that currently, a visitor using the disc golf or walking trail has to walk to the other side of the park to use the restroom. Adding a second restroom facility will be more convenient for park-goers.
For the full story, see the Feb. 4 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]