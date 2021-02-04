Park, community center discussed by CDC

One additional restroom facility for the city’s 98-acre park was one of several items discussed by Princeton Commu­nity Development Corporation members this week.

The building plan for the upcoming community center, the new restroom fa­cility at J.M. Caldwell Park and the time and date for future meetings were topics on the Feb. 1 regular meeting agenda.

Parks and Recreation Director Chase Bryant spoke about the necessity of add­ing a second restroom facility on the east side of the park, near the walking trail and disc golf course. Bryant said that currently, a visitor using the disc golf or walking trail has to walk to the other side of the park to use the restroom. Adding a second restroom facility will be more convenient for park-goers.

For the full story, see the Feb. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]