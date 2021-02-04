Princeton High School baseball hosts home run derby, alumni game

The Princeton High School baseball program hosted its first-ever alumni game and home run derby. Nearly 20 grads showed up Saturday, Jan. 31 to face off against the varsity squad.

“Alumni games are very common in the baseball world,” said PHS head baseball coach Leroy Mansanales. “I have been part of my old high school’s game back in Odessa and have always wanted to host one. I figured Princeton would have enough recently graduated alumni that would be interested.”

The alumni players ranged anywhere between the Class of 2004 to the Class of 2020, including 2013 grad Layne Tarby.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]