Veterans form advisory committee

A new committee that is focused on veterans is in the early stages of development.
Princeton Veterans of Foreign War Post 9167 Commander Jason Ash and Quartermaster Jason Williams are working with Mayor Brianna Chacon to form the Veterans Advisory Committee which will assist city council in developing and supporting community policy, especially concerning veterans.
Although there are still many details to work out, the committee would act as a conduit between city government and veterans’ needs. In addition, the committee would help with city events celebrating the country’s military history or conducting ceremonies such as flag raising or funeral details.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]