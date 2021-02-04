Veterans form advisory committee

A new committee that is fo­cused on veterans is in the early stages of development.

Princeton Veterans of For­eign War Post 9167 Com­mander Jason Ash and Quar­termaster Jason Williams are working with Mayor Brianna Chacon to form the Veterans Advisory Com­mittee which will assist city council in de­veloping and supporting community policy, especially concerning veterans.

Although there are still many details to work out, the com­mittee would act as a conduit between city government and veterans’ needs. In addition, the committee would help with city events celebrating the country’s military history or conducting ceremonies such as flag raising or funeral details.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]