State reports seven COVID deaths, 510 new Collin County cases today, Tuesday

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed seven deaths and 510 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 66,189 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 3,589 active cases and a total of 62,600 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 636 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 365 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 23 fewer than yesterday.

No changes in hospitalizations throughout the state were reported at 9,401 of which 2,543 cases, 46 more than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

As of June 1, 2020, the Department of State Health Services will perform all COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing activities for Collin County’s local health authority.

