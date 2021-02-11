City to offer water bill payment option

Princeton City Council approved a water bill payment plan, named the new pump station in honor of former councilmember Richard Sheehan and heard residents’ concerns about traffic on San Remo during the Feb. 8 regular meeting.
The city will now offer a payment plan option for residents struggling with their water bills. Under the payment plan, residents must make the first payment within 21 days, and the bill must be paid in full within 90 days of arranging the deferred payment option. Payments can be set up weekly, bi-weekly or monthly, based on the resident’s preference.
To qualify for the arrangement, a resident cannot be more than one month in arrears, nor can multiple payment plans be applied to one resident account at a time. Residents may only defer payments once per quarter and are ineligible if they have failed to fulfill the terms of a previous payment plan within the last 12 months.
Mayor Brianna Chacon said that a payment option was one of her priorities while she was campaigning, even bringing it up during a candidate forum hosted by the Collin County League of Women Voters.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]