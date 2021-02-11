City to offer water bill payment option

Princeton City Council approved a water bill payment plan, named the new pump sta­tion in honor of former council­member Richard Sheehan and heard residents’ concerns about traffic on San Remo during the Feb. 8 regular meeting.

The city will now offer a pay­ment plan option for residents struggling with their water bills. Under the payment plan, resi­dents must make the first pay­ment within 21 days, and the bill must be paid in full within 90 days of arranging the deferred payment option. Payments can be set up weekly, bi-weekly or monthly, based on the resident’s preference.

To qualify for the arrange­ment, a resident cannot be more than one month in arrears, nor can multiple payment plans be applied to one resident account at a time. Residents may only defer payments once per quarter and are ineligible if they have failed to fulfill the terms of a previous payment plan within the last 12 months.

Mayor Brianna Chacon said that a payment option was one of her priorities while she was campaigning, even bringing it up during a candidate forum hosted by the Collin County League of Women Voters.

For the full story, see the Feb. 11 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]