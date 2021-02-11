Teaching career guides new trustee

After a 35- year career as a teacher, newly elected school board trustee Cyndi Darland thinks her experience gives her the tools needed to affect change in her role for Princeton ISD.
Darland was elected in the Nov. 3 election after receiving the majority of votes – 2,966 votes (27.36%) – among the other five candidates including incumbent John G. Murray.
While employed as an educator, Darland taught science and biology and coached soccer, tennis and basketball from 1979 until she retired in 2014. She taught at Trent Middle School, Plano Senior High School and Allen High School, among others. Her self-pronounced claim to fame is taking the Allen High School Girls soccer team to state two years in a row and receiving Coach of the Year from The Dallas Morning News.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]