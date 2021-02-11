Teaching career guides new trustee

After a 35- year career as a teacher, newly elected school board trustee Cyn­di Darland thinks her experience gives her the tools needed to affect change in her role for Princeton ISD.

Darland was elected in the Nov. 3 election after receiving the majority of votes – 2,966 votes (27.36%) – among the other five candidates including incumbent John G. Murray.

While employed as an edu­cator, Darland taught science and biology and coached soc­cer, tennis and basketball from 1979 until she retired in 2014. She taught at Trent Middle School, Plano Senior High School and Allen High School, among others. Her self-pro­nounced claim to fame is tak­ing the Allen High School Girls soccer team to state two years in a row and receiving Coach of the Year from The Dallas Morning News.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]