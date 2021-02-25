Princeton shines in victory over Richardson

After a week away from competition, the Princeton softball team finally was able to take the field for its season opener, hosting Richardson Saturday, Feb. 20.

With weather delays caus­ing snowfall throughout Princ­eton, the Lady Panthers saw several opportunities to hold their opening day game vanish. Having four scrimmages under their belt, the Lady Panthers were originally scheduled to open Tuesday, Feb. 16 against Caddo Mills before traveling to compete in the tournament of champions over the weekend. With both of these events being canceled, Princeton scrambled to find an opponent to compete against, with the Lady Eagles of Richardson stepping up to bat.

With the melted ice still sur­rounding the stadium, Princ­eton had a season opener to remember, showcasing the of­fensive prowess of the team by scoring multiple runs in five of the seven innings in a 20-2 vic­tory over Richardson.

By Jackson King • [email protected]