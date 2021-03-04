Lady Panthers defeat Creekview by 23 runs

After winning its season opener last Saturday, the Princ­eton softball team returned to the field with hopes of extend­ing its momentum.

Defeating Richardson by 18 runs in the season opener, the Lady Panthers had a lot to be proud about in their first game. The pitching from freshman Tristen Jones and junior Brittni Askew was very strong, with the only faults on defense com­ing from a couple of errors. The Lady Panthers also found a lot of success at the plate, led by freshman Hallie Day hitting for the cycle.

Princeton returned to the field Tuesday, Feb. 23, compet­ing against Creekview on se­nior night. In front of the home crowd, the Lady Panthers were able to dominate another solid 5A opponent, defeating Creekview 23-0.

For the full story, see the Mar. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Jackson King • [email protected]