Lady Panthers defeat Creekview by 23 runs

After winning its season opener last Saturday, the Princeton softball team returned to the field with hopes of extending its momentum.
Defeating Richardson by 18 runs in the season opener, the Lady Panthers had a lot to be proud about in their first game. The pitching from freshman Tristen Jones and junior Brittni Askew was very strong, with the only faults on defense coming from a couple of errors. The Lady Panthers also found a lot of success at the plate, led by freshman Hallie Day hitting for the cycle.
Princeton returned to the field Tuesday, Feb. 23, competing against Creekview on senior night. In front of the home crowd, the Lady Panthers were able to dominate another solid 5A opponent, defeating Creekview 23-0.
By Jackson King • [email protected]