Residents reject repaving San Remo

Princeton officials are re­considering the repaving proj­ect for San Remo Drive that was developed in 2019.

Several residents spoke out against the repaving project during Feb. 22 city council meeting when city officials recommended tabling the item until they could conduct a public forum. Director of Development Shawn Fort said the plan was developed after officials heard concerns regarding the street. Fort said that the plan would not ad­dress the new concerns and recommended that council hold a planning session.

During the citizens appear­ance portion of the council meeting, many voiced their opinion about the danger they feel when they are walking on San Remo Drive, saying they do not believe the repaving plan does enough to ensure the safety of residents living on the street.

For the full story, see the Mar. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]