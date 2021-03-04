Water bills could drain bank accounts

City officials addressed water consumption relief in response to the winter storm that could cause some residents’ water bills to skyrocket due to water pipes breaking from the extreme cold temperatures.

During the Feb. 22 city coun­cil meeting, Princeton City Manager Derek Borg explained some ideas city officials have discussed in an effort to provide relief to residents who may ex­perience unusually high water bills. The first idea discussed was averaging everyone’s water bill, but Borg admitted it could cause residents who were with­out water during the event to see an increase in their bill.

“In some cases, I’ve talked to residents who flat didn’t use their water,” Borg said. “Their pipes froze, or they may have trickled their water a little bit, but in certain situations where they didn’t have a leak or didn’t use their water. If we average their bill, there is a probability that their bill would increase over what their previous month [was].”

Borg said that an across-the-board averaging system isn’t the answer, but instead said that individual averaging is way to go. According to the city man­ager, a form can be found on the city’s website, specifically created for adjustments to water bills needed from the storm.

For the full story, see the Mar. 4 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]