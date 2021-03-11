Citizens question expenses related to community center

The Princeton Commu­nity Center continues to be a source of frustration for sev­eral residents who are asking for more transparency when it comes to spending.

The center is located on 4th Street at the former Methodist church. Community Develop­ment Corporation President Steve Deffibaugh said when the church closed, he and the other CDC board members at that time felt the building should be preserved. The CDC purchased the building with the intent of renovating it into a community center.

According to Deffibaugh, the CDC originally envisioned the center as a place for pub­lic or city events as well as a space that could be rented out for weddings or corporate ac­tivities. The CDC partnered with the city for a bond sale issuance that included several citywide projects such as the new fire station, street recon­struction and the community center renovations, which be­gan in 2020, and included upgrades to the underground infrastructure.

By Dustin Butler