City still has CARES Act funds to spend

The city of Princeton has yet to spend all of the CARES Act funding apportioned from Collin County.
The CARES Act was a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by former President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020.
The bill allocated $11.24 billion to Texas, and approximately 45%, or $5.06 billion, went to local governments.
The city initially received $724,894 in CARES Act funding administered through Collin County. In December, the county allocated an additional $437,064 to help pay for public safety official salaries for a total of $1,161,959.
City Manager Derek Borg said, “A little under $100,000 is restricted for payroll for emergency responders and the remaining is being reserved at this time to address the needs for coming out of COVID-19, and whatever it will take to provide safety for the citizens as the city opens back up including first responder payroll.”
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]