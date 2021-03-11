City still has CARES Act funds to spend

The city of Princeton has yet to spend all of the CARES Act funding apportioned from Col­lin County.

The CARES Act was a $2.2 trillion stimulus bill passed by Congress and signed by former President Donald Trump on March 27, 2020.

The bill allocated $11.24 billion to Texas, and approxi­mately 45%, or $5.06 billion, went to local governments.

The city initially received $724,894 in CARES Act fund­ing administered through Col­lin County. In December, the county allocated an additional $437,064 to help pay for pub­lic safety official salaries for a total of $1,161,959.

City Manager Derek Borg said, “A little under $100,000 is restricted for payroll for emer­gency responders and the re­maining is being reserved at this time to address the needs for coming out of COVID-19, and whatever it will take to provide safety for the citizens as the city opens back up including first re­sponder payroll.”

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]