Council approves lower speed limit on San Remo

Princeton City Council puts the brakes to San Remo Drive – voting to lower the speed limit. Council also voted to provide additional water relief and open City Hall to residents during the March 8 regular meeting.

In response to earlier discus­sions at multiple meetings re­garding the speed limit on San Remo Drive, council voted to lower it from 30 to 25 mph. City Manager Derek Borg said Park Trails Boulevard, which leads into San Remo Drive, has a 25 mph speed limit and it doesn’t make sense for San Remo to have a higher speed limit. Along with the lowered speed limit, council approved a resolution authorizing a traffic study by Kimley-Horn on San Remo and Carlo Drive. Joe Helmberger of Kimley-Horn said they would gather data based on how many passenger vehicles travel the road per hour per lane and they will calculate what classifica­tion the road will need to be as the area builds out. He said that they could finish the study within a month.

Several residents have spo­ken out in council meetings re­cently to bring attention to the road conditions and speeding issues on San Remo. Longtime residents say they no longer feel safe walking on the road.

For the full story, see the Mar. 11 issue or subscribe online.

By Dustin Butler • [email protected]