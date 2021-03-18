Public meeting covers Parks and Rec updates

The city of Princeton held a virtual public meeting March 9 updating the Parks and Trails Master Plan and focused on the upcoming recreation center project.
Representatives from Kimley-Horn, the engineering firm that works with the city, said the purpose of the meeting was to gather community input on the center to ensure the facility would meet the residents’ needs.
Kimley-Horn Engineer Brittany Shake said the property for the recreation center is already secured – located at the Northwest corner of Beauchamp Boulevard and Monte Carlo Boulevard and north of the White Wing Trails development. According to Shake, city staff negotiated with the developer to donate 9 acres with 6.3 acres reserved for the recreation center. The additional acreage will be used for a future fire station.
The engineer said growth brings progress, but it also demands additional parks and trails, so the master plan is continually updated.
Landscape Architect John Fielder explained that the master plan was created in 2018 and dovetailed into the city’s comprehensive plan. As part of the plan, Kimley-Horn inventoried all existing sidewalks, trails and parks throughout the city and gathered resident feedback to identify the needs and desires for future projects.
For the full story, see the Mar. 18 issue or subscribe online.
By Dustin Butler • [email protected]