Public meeting covers Parks and Rec updates

The city of Princeton held a virtual public meeting March 9 updating the Parks and Trails Master Plan and focused on the upcoming recreation center project.

Representatives from Kim­ley-Horn, the engineering firm that works with the city, said the purpose of the meeting was to gather community input on the center to ensure the facil­ity would meet the residents’ needs.

Kimley-Horn Engineer Brit­tany Shake said the property for the recreation center is al­ready secured – located at the Northwest corner of Beau­champ Boulevard and Monte Carlo Boulevard and north of the White Wing Trails develop­ment. According to Shake, city staff negotiated with the de­veloper to donate 9 acres with 6.3 acres reserved for the rec­reation center. The additional acreage will be used for a future fire station.

The engineer said growth brings progress, but it also de­mands additional parks and trails, so the master plan is con­tinually updated.

Landscape Architect John Fielder explained that the mas­ter plan was created in 2018 and dovetailed into the city’s comprehensive plan. As part of the plan, Kimley-Horn inven­toried all existing sidewalks, trails and parks throughout the city and gathered resident feed­back to identify the needs and desires for future projects.

