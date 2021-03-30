State reports two COVID related deaths, 56 new Collin County cases today, Tuesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for Mar. 30.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed two deaths and 56 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 71,862 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 883 active cases and a total of 85,576 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 793 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 92 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 20 fewer than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show an increase of 15 cases throughout the state at 3,161 of which 585 cases, 17 more than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]