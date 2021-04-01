County judge supports termination of officers involved in death of Marvin Scott III

Collin County Judge Chris Hill today expressed support for Sheriff Jim Skinner’s decision to terminate the officers involved in the in-custody death of Marvin Scott III. He released the following statement:

“The people of Collin County are dismayed that Marvin Scott III died while in custody at the county jail on March 14, and our hearts break for Mr. Scott’s family. Although the Texas Rangers’ criminal investigation of this tragedy is ongoing, Sheriff Jim Skinner announced today his decision to terminate the employment of the officers involved. I fully support Sheriff Skinner’s decision. Collin County and the Sheriff’s Office will always hold our officers to the highest standards in their sworn duty to protect all people.”

From Staff Reports • [email protected]