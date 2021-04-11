No COVID related deaths reported in Collin County today, Sunday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 11.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 62 new cases of COVID-19 in Collin County and are reporting a total of 72,651 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 997 active cases and a total of 86,712 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 805 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 92 are hospitalized with COVID-19, the same as yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show an increase of 18 cases throughout the state at 2,804 of which 536 cases, two fewer than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

