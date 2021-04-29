State reports two COVID related deaths, 80 new Collin County cases today, Thursday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 29.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed two deaths and 80 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 73,891 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 785 active cases and a total of 88,869 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 818 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 64 are hospitalized with COVID-19, one less than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show a decrease of 51 cases throughout the state at 2,745 of which 485 cases, five fewer than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

