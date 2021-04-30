No COVID related deaths reported in Collin County today, Friday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for April 30.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed no deaths and 96 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 73,987 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 797 active cases and a total of 88,990 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 818 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 61 are hospitalized with COVID-19, three less than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show a decrease of 63 cases throughout the state at 2682 of which 465 cases, 20 fewer than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

