State reports one COVID related death, 68 new Collin County cases today, Tuesday

The Texas Department of State Health Services released updated COVID-19 information for May 11.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed one death and 68 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 74,542 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 694 active cases and a total of 89,991 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 830 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 78 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 17 more than yesterday.

Today’s hospitalizations show an increase of 308 cases throughout the state at 2,508 of which 536 cases, 40 more than yesterday, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

