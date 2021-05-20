State reports one COVID related death, 136 new Collin County cases over three days

The Texas Department of State Health Services updated COVID-19 information for May 17 through 19.

All counts, except for hospitalized cases, are compiled from the TDSHS website.

State officials listed one death and 136 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Collin County, for total of 74,856 confirmed cases to date.

Today, the state is also reporting 570 active cases and a total of 90,587 have recovered in Collin County.

Through today, 832 have died from COVID-19 related illness in the county.

Collin County officials reported that 60 are hospitalized with COVID-19, 16 fewer than Sunday.

Since Sunday, hospitalizations show a decrease of 70 cases throughout the state at 2,129 of which 438 cases, a decrease of 21 cases, were reported hospitalized in North Texas.

An updated breakdown of all Collin County cases to date is available at: https://apps.collincountytx.gov/reports/COVID19/Daily%20Report%20by%20City.xlsx

When you click this link an Excel spreadsheet will be created with all reported Collin County cases by city. According to the report, this update is currently managed by Collin County Health Care Services, not the State of Texas.

From Staff Reports • [email protected]