PISD board keeps masks optional

The Princeton ISD school board discussed how to prepare for COVID outbreaks during the regular meeting Monday, Sept. 20.

The board opened the meeting with public comments. Thirteen speakers were given three minutes each to speak on any topic, with a majority speaking on the issue of mandating masks. Six speakers presented anti-mask mandate arguments to the board. Duane Kelly said that masks give a false sense of security, presenting a bigger risk in their implementation.

By Jackson King • [email protected]