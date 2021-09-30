Beloved coach, teacher remembered

The sudden death of coach Maurice Hill not only shocked his family and friends, but also his Princeton ISD family.

Hill, 48, died at Baylor Scott & White Medical Center in McKinney on Sunday, Sept. 19 due to COVID-19. He had been in the hospital since late August.

Hill served as a teacher and coach at Princeton ISD for eight years. He started as a football and track and field coach, then transitioned to coach the girls’ cross-country at the high school.

By Jackson King • [email protected]