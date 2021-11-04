PISD food drives organized at all campus

Despite a pandemic, last year’s outpouring of donations for the annual districtwide Angel Tree food drive was record-setting and organizers hope the momentum continues as schools have already started collecting food.

Food drives will conclude after Thanksgiving break to allow volunteers time to sort and organize items.

Organizers say student participation in the food drive is important because it sends a message to kids about civic responsibility and caring for the community.

“It helps us be united as a community,” said Clark Middle School National Junior Honor Society historian Nassi Nzungani.

Southard National Jr. Honor Society officer Alden Crisp said the food drive teaches students to be involved in their community and to be a giving person who helps someone in need.

By Jean Ann Collins • [email protected]