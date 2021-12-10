PISD increases police presence after threat issued

Increased security and police presence were in place today at Princeton High School in response to a graffiti threat discovered Wednesday, Dec. 8, in a bathroom on campus by an after-school PISD student.

The threat reported by the student to school authorities indicated there would be a “school shooting Friday at 9 a.m.”

According to Public Information Officer Jean Ann Collins, PISD officials worked with the police department for the past two days to come up with a security plan for Friday.

The plan did not include canceling classes, and Collins said that in addition to an increased police presence, all entryways were monitored, and some students were rerouted for security reasons.

District officials will continue to work to with authorities to identify the student who made the graffiti threat.

By Staff Reports•[email protected]