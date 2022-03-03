Pride Corps inducts new members

The Princeton ISD Board of Trustees took the time to honor outstanding teachers in the district.

Elementary school teachers were inducted as members of the 2021-2022 Pride Corps during the Monday, Feb. 28 regular school board meeting. They were recognized with a proclamation that honored exemplary classroom teachers who demonstrate leadership, innovation and dedication to their students.

The Pride Corps is the highest honor in the district and winners were nominated by their peers. Each winner had their name read by a trustee and took an individual photo with their school’s principal.

Hannah Patty from the Canup Early Childhood Center, Jessica Brown from Godwin Elementary, Miranda Garlington from Harper Elementary, Mary Reynolds from Lacy Elementary, Kristin Blaede from Lowe Elementary and Jennifer Zschau from Smith Elementary were each recognized during the meeting.

Additionally, new hires by the district were approved and recognized. Five new positions were filled, many of them by alumni of the district or current employees receiving promotions.

Megan Wilson was hired as the new assistant athletic director, Misti Chapman will be the new principal at Godwin Elementary, Amy Larson will be the new assistant principal at Lowe Elementary and Jennifer Coburn was hired as Harper Elementary’s new assistant principal. Kasi Dalby will be an assistant principal at Mayfield Elementary and Neal Tull was hired as an additional assistant principal at Princeton High School.

