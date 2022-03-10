FCCLA students learn valuable life skills

Princeton High School students in the Family, Career and Community Leaders of America program have a chance to learn lifelong skills while they’re at it. Additionally students are able to earn a ServSafe certification, which provides them with food and alcohol safety techniques, making them more employable in the service industry.

For the 42 FCCLA students who participate in the career and technical student organization, they have personal growth and leadership development opportunities.

Princeton students competed at the Region III competition, which was held from Thursday, Feb. 17-18 at the Waco Convention Center.

Two competing students received first place in their competitions and several others finished in positions to advance to the state competition April 7 in Dallas.

Raylee Cave and Jeanette Diercoff both won first place in the senior division of event planning and senior division of mystery basket, respectively. Megan Edwards finished third in the cupcake presentation competition and Riley Sullivan and Anna Bewley placed third in the entrepreneurship competition.

Alesha Rogers, who serves as the program’s advisor, said this is the high school’s first year competing in a FCCLA competition. She said the students begin preparing for competitions as far back as October and students also help out with community events.

“We like to do stuff in the community,” Rogers said. “We help out with local banquets and also helped out with Fall Fest last year.”

Next up for Princeton’s FCCLA program is a trip to the state competition April 7. If students are successful at the state competition, they will have the opportunity to compete in the national competition in San Diego June 28-July 3.

“I feel really good about everyone that’s going on,” Rogers said. “We’ve got some good contenders for nationals.”

For the full story, see the March 10 issue of the Princeton Herald.